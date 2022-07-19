Nikki Haley Drops Big Hint on 2024 Plans

(Newser) – Nikki Haley dropped what supporters saw as a big hint at a 2024 White House bid in a speech at a pro-Israel event Monday night. The former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN criticized President Biden's efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and added: "No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise. The next president will shred it on her first day in office." The line got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Christians United for Israel summit, the Hill reports. "Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman," Haley added.

This isn't the first time Haley has hinted at a White House run, though she has said she will stay out of the race if former President Donald Trump decides to seek another term, which he is widely expected to do, the State reports. Earlier this month, Haley said she will run "if there's a place for me." Haley has also recently attended a few events in Iowa, which holds the first caucuses in the presidential election calendar. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted Tuesday that there will be a "crowded field for president," Business Insider reports. Others believed to be considering a 2024 bid include former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Mike Pompeo, Trump's former secretary of state. (Read more Nikki Haley stories.)