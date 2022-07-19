47 Republicans Vote With Democrats to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

(Newser) – The House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely and often personally in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation.

Tuesday's election-year roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views, the AP reports. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has sparked fears it may revisit apparently settled US laws. Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not press their lawmakers to hold the party line against the bill, aides said. In all, 47 Republicans joined Democrats in voting for passage. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House with a Democratic majority, it is likely to stall in the evenly split Senate, where most Republicans would probably join a filibuster to block it.

It's one of several bills, including those enshrining abortion access, that Democrats are proposing to confront the court's conservative majority. Another bill, guaranteeing access to contraceptive services, is set for a vote later this week. Polling shows a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry whom one wishes, regardless of the person's sex, gender, race, or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion. A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of US adults, including 55% of Republicans, saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid. Approval of interracial marriage in the US hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup. (Read more same-sex marriage stories.)