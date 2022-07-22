Jan. 6 Panel Draws Laughter With Footage of Hawley

Senator is shown running to safety after earlier making a famous fist toward protesters
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 21, 2022 8:36 PM CDT
In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, a demonstrator calling for Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign holds up a photo of Hawley gesturing to Trump supporters on Jan. 6.   (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(Newser) – On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley famously made a fist—an apparent show of solidarity—toward protesters outside the Capitol. The gesture "riled up" the crowd, a Capitol Police officer told the Jan. 6 House panel, per NBC News. In fact, barriers outside the building were soon breached, leading to a flood of people descending on the Capitol. At Thursday night's hearing, the panel played video of Hawley later running to safety within the Capitol after the mob entered the building, notes the Hill. "The committee room burst into laughter at the sight of Hawley sprinting out of danger in the Capitol after riling up the crowd himself earlier in the day," writes Carl Hulse in the New York Times. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)

