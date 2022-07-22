Politics / Jan. 6 hearings Trump's White House Counsel: My Pleas Went Unheeded Pat Cipollone says he pushed on Jan. 6 for the president to address rioters early By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jul 21, 2022 8:16 PM CDT Copied A video show Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel, is played at the Thursday hearing. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Newser) – In making the case that then-President Trump ignored the pleas of top aides to intervene in the riot, the Jan. 6 panel played testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, notes the Hill. “I think I was pretty clear there needed to be an immediate and forceful response, statement, that people need to leave the Capitol now,” he said, per CNN. Cipollone declined to go into specifics about his conservation to that effect with Trump himself. But he said "generically" that he told the president people needed to be told to leave the Capitol. He did not, however, convince the president. Cipollone named Ivanka Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney Eric Herschmann, and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin as being among those expressing similar views to his own. Cipollone called the chants from rioters to "Hang Mike Pence" as "outrageous and wrong," per the New York Times. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)