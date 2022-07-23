New Champ Crowned World's Best Restaurant

(Newser) – For exquisite dining, Copenhagen is apparently the place to go. The Denmark city's Geranium restaurant under Rasmus Kofoed has been crowned the champion in the annual World's 50 Best Restaurant rankings. Last year, Copenhagen's Noma won the title. As Eater notes, rules established in 2019 bar a restaurant from winning twice. No American restaurant cracked the top 10—in fact the first US entry is Atomix in New York City, at No. 33. One thing of note about the winner: Geranium does not serve meat, per this profile of it. Here are the top 10, along with any of their individual honors, per CNN:

Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark) Central (Lima, Peru) "Best Restaurant in South America" Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain) Diverxo (Madrid, Spain) Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) "Best Restaurant in North America" Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain) A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil) Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico) Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)