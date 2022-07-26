Joni Mitchell Returns

(Newser) – The music world got a major surprise over the weekend when Joni Mitchell turned up at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island and performed her first full public set since 2000, notes NPR. How'd she do? "Once again, Joni Mitchell gives us all a reason to live," is the headline above Mary McNamara's op-ed in the Los Angeles Times. The world is a bleak place at the moment, and seeing the 78-year-old Mitchell perform for the first time since suffering a near-fatal brain aneurism in 2015 "proves that God (or whatever source of sustaining grace you believe in) has not yet left the building," writes McNamara. (See Mitchell perform her seminal hit "Both Sides Now" with Brandi Carlile at the festival.)

"For those who had begun to wonder, with troubling regularity, if it is possible for American culture to recover from its wounds, self-inflicted and otherwise—or, even more tragically, if there is even a reason to try—Mitchell’s performance was a brief glimpse of possibility," writes McNamara.