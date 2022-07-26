Killer Who Triggered Change in Japan Knife Law Is Hanged

Tomohiro Kato carried out a mass killing in 2008
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2022 9:18 AM CDT
Japan Carries Out Its First Execution of 2022
Japan's Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa speaks about an execution at a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Japan on Tuesday executed a man convicted of killing seven in a 2008 rampage in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district, the justice minister announced.   (Kyodo News via AP)

(Newser) – Twenty minutes before committing a 2008 mass murder that shocked Japan, Tomohiro Kato posted a warning online that read, "It's time." Japan apparently decided the same thing for him. The 39-year-old has been hanged in the Tokyo Detention Centre, some eight years after he received a death sentence in connection with the crime, Japan's Justice Minister announced Tuesday. It was the first execution carried out in Japan this year. Kato, then 25, drove a rented truck into pedestrians in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district, killing three. He then stabbed pedestrians, four of whom died. The AFP reports 10 people were injured.

The BBC has background on Kato, who hailed from a wealthy family and attended a top high school but didn't pass his university entrance exams and had a spotty employment history. Upon being caught, he confessed and reportedly said he was enraged by online bullying; prosecutors said he was especially affected by a woman who stopped emailing him after he sent her a photo of himself. "I came to Akihabara to kill people," Kato reportedly said. "It didn't matter who I'd kill." In the wake of the attack, Japan banned possession of double-edged knives whose blades measured more than about 2.2 inches. Japan has more than 100 people on death row; the US has about 2,500. (Read more execution stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X