Leave It to Beaver Star 'Wally Cleaver' Has Died

(Newser) – The Beav has lost his older brother. Actor Tony Dow, who portrayed Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, has died at age 77, reports TMZ. No cause of death was immediately announced, but Dow had been battling liver cancer. Variety notes that Dow had little acting experience before landing his famous role (though he was a Junior Olympics diving champ), but he went with a friend to the audition, tried out, and got the part. The show ended up running from 1957 to 1963.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul—kind, compassionate, funny and humble," reads a Facebook message from his management team. Dow remained in the business after the show ended, becoming a writer, producer, and director on various shows, including Harry and the Hendersons and Coach. He also continued to act, including in the 1980s for the reunion movie Still the Beaver and the series The New Leave It to Beaver. (Read more obituary stories.)