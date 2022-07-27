Biden Tests Negative for COVID

(Newser) – President Biden has ended his isolation less than a week after he tested positive for COVID-19. Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said the president tested negative Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday morning, NPR reports. O'Connor said Biden had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid and his symptoms were almost completely resolved. "Back to the Oval," Biden tweeted, sharing a picture of a negative test. "Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support."

In Wednesday remarks delivered from the Rose Garden, Biden said "COVID isn't gone," but serious illness can be avoided with vaccines and treatments, the AP reports. "You don't need to be president to get these tools," the president said. The White House says Biden will continue to wear a "well-fitting mask" when he is around others over the next 5 days. Due to a rebound in positive tests seen in a "small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," O'Connor said in a letter released by the White House, per CNBC.