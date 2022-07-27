Cops: Man Died After Lyft Driver Kicked Him Out on Highway

(Newser) – Sidney Wolf, a former senior policy aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, died on a Delaware highway early Sunday morning after a Lyft driver allegedly kicked him and five friends out of a vehicle. According to a Delaware State Police release, the group hired a Lyft to bring them from Dewey Beach to a residence in nearby Bethany Beach at 1:44am. But a "disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator," who "terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle."

Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla in the southbound left lane changed lanes to avoid the stopped Lyft vehicle, but "failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway." Wolf, 43, was hit by the Corolla and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the Corolla driver remained at the scene; the Lyft driver did not. The nature of the disagreement between the driver and passengers is unclear, the Washington Post reports. Police say the Lyft driver has been identified but no charges have been filed at this time.

Wolf lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with his wife and two children, reports Fox 5 DC. "Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news," Cuomo tweeted. "Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers. My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters." A GoFundMe appeal to support the family describes Wolf as a "great husband, father, friend, and neighbor to so many of us." (Read more Lyft stories.)