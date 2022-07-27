Trump Threatens CNN With Suit

(Newser) – A 282-page letter from Donald Trump's lawyers to CNN lists dozens of on-air statements and online articles about his claims of election fraud that the former president wants retracted, accompanied by a threat to file defamation lawsuits against the network and other outlets. Trump said in a statement Wednesday that the coverage has "defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election," the Hill reports. The letter says CNN has referred to Trump as a liar and "the purveyor of the ‘Big Lie.'"

Many of the articles Trump cited are opinion or analysis pieces, some of them connecting his claims about the election to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Others are news articles listing his inaccurate statements about fraud, per the Hill. The former president threatens to sue more often than he sues, and he's argued before that libel laws should be changed to make it easier to win suits against the media. Trump had filed 42 lawsuits since last February over the election and lost all of them. He did win a ruling last December in an effort to make Trump pay Wisconsin's legal fees involved in his failed suit there, per Yahoo News.