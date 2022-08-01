Arizona Votes Tuesday. One Race Is 'Consequential'

(Newser) – It's an interesting way to go into an election: by saying you won't concede if you lose. That's apparently the stance of Mark Finchem, who is running for Arizona secretary of state (and therefore its chief election official) and told a June crowd there "ain’t gonna be no concession speech coming from this guy." Six states are holding primaries on Tuesday, and as the AP puts it, "Arizona's secretary of state race is the most eye-catching and consequential ... in part because of Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem." The 65-year-old is a retired Michigan police officer, a member of the Arizona House, and an election denier. Finchem was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and claims Trump lost Arizona due to "fictitious ballots." More:

Finchem is running against three other Republicans, two of whom (State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and ad exec Beau Lane) say they would have certified the 2020 results. The fourth, state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, says she would have been fine with "breaking the law" and not certifying the state's results, reports the New York Times. Lane, who has been endorsed by Gov. Doug Ducey, is thought to be Finchem's biggest competition. His lead. In a sign of the attention the race is drawing, Politico reports there has been public polling around the race; the final poll shows Finchem 21 points ahead of Lane. The Guardian similarly describes Finchem as the frontrunner. He has former President Trump's endorsement as well.