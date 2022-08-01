Spain's PM to Workers: Dress Like Me

(Newser) – Temperatures hit nearly 97 degrees in Madrid on Friday, and Spain's prime minister instructed men who wear a tie to work to stop doing so as one (very) small way of reducing energy consumption amidst the heat. The BBC reports Pedro Sanchez appeared tieless at a news conference Friday where he explained the concept: less air conditioning would be required because workers wouldn't get quite so hot without a necktie on.

"I have asked ministers, all public officials, and I would like to ask the private sector, too, if they haven't already done so, not to wear a tie when it isn't necessary because that way we will be confronting the energy saving that is so important in our country," he said, per Reuters. The country is expected to introduce "urgent" energy-saving measures on Monday. As for the tie move, the Herald notes there is some precedence: Japan's "Super Cool Biz" campaign of 2011 pushed breathable fabrics, short sleeves, and an absence of ties. Britain's House of Commons eased its dress code in July, allowing MPs to appear in the chamber without a jacket.