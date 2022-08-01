Report: al-Qaeda Leader Killed in US Drone Strike

(Newser) – Ayman al-Zawahri, leader of al-Qaeda since the death of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, sources tell outlets including CNN and the AP. President Biden—who is still in isolation after testing positive for COVID again—is due to address the nation at 7:30pm Eastern. "Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan," a White House statement said. "The operation was successful, and there were no civilian casualties."

According to the AP's sources, the strike that killed al-Zawahri was carried out by the CIA. The sources say the al-Qaeda leader was located at a house owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to a senior intelligence official. They say the death was confirmed by a CIA ground team and aerial reconnaissance. Al-Zawahri, who was Osama bin Laden's deputy from 1998 and took charge of the terrorist organization when bin Laden was killed in a 2011 strike, played a key role in planning the 9/11 attacks and expanding the group's reach internationally.

The leader's whereabouts were a mystery for years—and until recently, there had been rumors that he died years ago. United Nations analysts said last month that he had been "confirmed to be alive and communicating freely," and his "increased comfort and ability to communicate" followed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the Washington Post reports. After a blast was heard in Kabul early Sunday, a Taliban spokesman said a home in the capital had been hit by American drones, per the Post.