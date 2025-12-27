Judge Orders House Arrests in Bolsonaro Plot

A Brazilian judge on Saturday issued house arrest orders for 10 people who have been convicted and sentenced for participating in a plot to keep former President Jair Bolsonaro in power after he lost the 2022 election. Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes made the decision hours after authorities in neighboring Paraguay arrested a former police commander who also had been convicted in the plot and returned him to Brazil, the AP reports. The 10 people subjected to house arrest orders Saturday had been facing lesser measures, such as the use of ankle monitors, or had been ordered to stay at the same location every night. They include Filipe Martins, a former adviser to Bolsonaro.

Silvinei Vasques, the former director of Brazil's Federal Highway Police, was extradited to Brazil on Friday night after he had secretly entered Paraguay and attempted to board a flight to El Salvador using Paraguayan documents. According to Brazilian police, Vasques tore off his ankle monitor on Thursday and drove to Paraguay in a rental car. Bolsonaro was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison in September for attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat. The trials of Bolsonaro and several generals and police officers accused of participating in the plot have been closely followed in Brazil, where democracy was reinstated in 1985 after decades of military rule.

President Trump, who invited the former president to his own inauguration in January, initially attacked the proceedings against ideological ally Bolsonaro and raised tariffs on Brazilian imports over Bolsonaro's trial, which he described as an "international disgrace." The Trump administration had also placed financial sanctions against De Moraes, the lead judge in Bolsonaro's trial. But the US appears to have softened its stance following Bolsonaro's conviction. In November, Trump signed an executive order lowering tariffs on Brazilian beef and coffee, two of the country's largest exports to the US. Earlier this month, the US Treasury lifted sanctions against De Moraes and his wife as both nations continue to engage in trade negotiations.