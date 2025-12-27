17M-Plus Afghans Are Facing a Hunger Crisis

For 10 hours a day, Rahimullah sells socks from his cart in eastern Kabul, earning about $4.50 to $6 per day. It's a pittance, but it's all he has to feed his family of five. Rahimullah, who like many Afghans goes by only one name, is one of millions of Afghans who rely on humanitarian aid, both from the Afghan authorities and from international charity organizations, for survival. An estimated 22.9 million people—nearly half the population—required aid in 2025, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday. But severe cuts in international aid, including the halting of US aid to programs such as food distribution run by the UN's World Food Program, have severed this lifeline, per the AP .

More than 17 million people in Afghanistan now face crisis levels of hunger in the winter, the WFP warned last week—3 million more than were at risk more than a year ago. The slashing in aid has come as Afghanistan has been battered by a struggling economy, recurrent droughts, two deadly earthquakes, and the mass influx of Afghan refugees expelled from countries such as Iran and Pakistan. The resulting multiple shocks have severely pressured resources, including housing and food. Tom Fletcher, the UN's humanitarian chief, told the Security Council earlier this month that the situation was compounded by "overlapping shocks," including the recent earthquakes and increasing restrictions on humanitarian aid access and staff.

While Fletcher said nearly 22 million Afghans will need UN assistance in 2026, his organization will focus on 3.9 million facing the most urgent need of lifesaving help due to reduced donor contributions. Fletcher said this winter was "the first in years with almost no international food distribution." The year has been devastating for UN humanitarian groups, which have had to cut thousands of jobs and spending in the wake of aid cuts.

The return of millions of refugees has also added pressure on an already teetering system. Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs Abdul Kabir said Sunday that 7.1 million Afghan refugees had returned to the country over the last four years. Rahimullah, 29, was one of them. The former Afghan army soldier fled to neighboring Pakistan after the Taliban seized power in 2021; he was deported back to Afghanistan two years later, and initially received aid in the form of cash and food. "The assistance was helping me a lot," he said. But without it, "now I don't have enough money to live on." More here.