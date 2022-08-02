(Newser) – In terms of covering one's bases, Donald Trump may have just hit a home run. Ahead of Missouri's Senate primary on Tuesday, the former president offered up his endorsement Monday night for the GOP candidate he thinks is best for the seat. There was one small but meaningful problem with his thumbs-up, reports NBC News. In a statement stressing that Missourians must send a "MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the US Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border," Trump made his pick: "I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump neglected to include a last name after "Eric," which might normally not have been an issue. Except there are three Erics vying for the GOP nomination: former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, current state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and long-shot candidate Eric McElroy, a comedian and author, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Greitens and Schmitt both claimed the vague Trump endorsement in social media posts, and a request for clarification from the Trump camp hasn't made things any clearer. They told NBC simply that the "endorsement speaks for itself." The fourth possible Eric in the mix, who would admittedly be an undeclared carpetbagger candidate, hasn't yet weighed in.