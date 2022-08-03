Monica Lewinsky Has a Bone to Pick With Beyonce

(Newser) – Since Beyonce will follow Lizzo in removing the word "spaz" from a song on her new record, Monica Lewinsky figures it's a good time to push for the removal of her name from another of the artist's tracks. In response to Monday's news that the singer would remove the offensive term for people with spastic diplegia from her new track "Heated," Lewinsky called attention to Beyonce's 2013 song "Partition," in which she sings, "He ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown," indicating it should also be changed, per USA Today.

The anti-bullying advocate, who said Tuesday that she hadn't reached out to Beyonce's team about changing the song, previously referenced the "shout-out" in a 2014 column for Vanity Fair. "I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd,'" she wrote. There's been no response from Beyonce, though the artist is clearly listening to criticism of her music. After singer Kelis complained that her 2003 song "Milkshake" was sampled on Beyonce's new track "Energy" without her knowledge, the interpolation disappeared from versions of the song streamed on Apple Music and Tidal, E! reports. (Read more Beyonce stories.)