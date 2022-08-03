Want to Get Paid $80K to Eat Candy All Day? Apply Here

(Newser) – Looking to completely upend your career and start something new? As long as you don't already sit around on your couch all day devouring candy for close to 80 grand a year, we've got just the sweet gig for you. CNBC reports on the unusual LinkedIn job listing for "Chief Candy Officer" with Canadian confectionary Candy Funhouse. In that role, someone will serve as "head taste tester and [take] charge on all things fun!," including leading company strategy. They're looking for anyone in North America who's 5 or older with "an obvious sweet tooth," zero food allergies, and an "enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products." The ad also notes that "yes, the position does come with an extensive dental plan!" The annual pay is $78,000.

CNN Business reports that Candy Funhouse is run by four siblings in the Toronto area whose parents owned a restaurant and doughnut shops. CEO Jamal Hejazi says a few thousand people have already applied for the job, some with video, and he can understand why. "Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work," he says. Interested parties would be able to work remotely, or in the company's offices in Toronto or Newark, NJ. They'd be paid in either Canadian or US dollars, depending on where they live, and would have the option to work a regular 40-hour workweek, unless child labor laws prohibit it (special schedule accommodations will be made if the winner is on the younger side).

This also isn't temporary: The role could be for life, per CNBC. Hejazi admits to the news outlet that if a child does end up winning, it could lead to meetings that are "a little chaotic," but he also thinks there could be some interesting outcomes. "We think a child's unbiased opinion and creative imagination would be a huge asset," he says. As for the "3,500+" products the LinkedIn ad says the CCO would be sampling "on a monthly basis," Hejazi says not to take that figure literally—that's just the number of items the company carries. "That would be 117 a day," he tells CNN. "That's too many." Applicants can submit their cover letter, CV, and supplementary materials on LinkedIn until Aug. 31. (Read more candy stories.)