Orban Tells CPAC: 'We Must Take Back' US, EU Institutions

(Newser) – The prime minister of Hungary, an authoritarian ruler who has echoed Nazi rhetoric in trying to bring down liberal democracy, issued a call to like-minded Americans on Thursday to join his fight. In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Viktor Orbán said, "We must take back the institutions in Washington and in Brussels," referring to the administrative seat of the European Union. Orban said he traveled to Texas to tell the CPAC audience "how you should fight," the Hill reports, and he called this year's midterm elections and the 2024 presidential and congressional elections part of "the fight for civilization."

Orban portrayed the US and Hungary as two fronts in a battle against common enemies including "fake news," globalists, progressives, and communists. "We must coordinate a movement of our troops because we face the same challenge," Orban said. He received cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd in a half-full ballroom as he emphasized Hungary's policies that criminalize illegal migration and limit marriage and adoption for same-sex couples.

Orban was fresh from a round of denunciations over a speech in which he said Europeans should not "become peoples of mixed race." A senior adviser resigned in protest, calling Orban's speech "pure Nazi." His CPAC invitation stood, and though he didn't directly mention the issue, per the Post, he said, "Don't worry, a Christian politician cannot be racist." The Nazis were not, however, anti-Christianity. Orban stopped in New Jersey on his way to Texas to see former President Donald Trump, an ally. "Few people know as much about what is going on in the world today," Trump said in a statement.