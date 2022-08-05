DUIs on Golf Carts and Scooters? Welcome to Florida

(Newser) – A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida's busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She's now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence, per the AP. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of I-95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast.

The truck driver "advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving," the report said. The truck driver then used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said. Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman—IDed by police as Diane Hawk, per FOX 35 Orlando—allegedly tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, they say Hawk started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire whiskey, authorities say.

I-95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration. This incident comes just days after a man in another part of Brevard County was busted for allegedly driving a motorized scooter drunk in a Walmart. Police in Melbourne say the 39-year-old man was crashing into store shelves with an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka visible in his scooter's basket, per WKMG. That suspect was arrested on charges of DUI, refusal with prior citation, disorderly intoxication, and possession of an open container. (Read more Florida stories.)