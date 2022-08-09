US to Send Ukraine Biggest Arms Package Yet

(Newser) – The US on Monday announced its biggest arms shipment so far to Ukraine, a package adding up to $1 billion that includes long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles. US assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February now surpasses $9 billion. The weapons will come from American military stockpiles, CNBC reports. The US will continue to offer military aid "carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s eventual position at the negotiating table," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The Pentagon said the package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-armor systems, mortar systems and artillery ammunition, along with medical equipment and supplies, per CBS News. The Ukraine military is preparing to begin a critical counteroffensive in the south, per the AP. "These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east," said Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense, "and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere."