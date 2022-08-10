Fred Savage Accusers: His Eyes Would Go 'Dead'

(Newser) – Months after Fred Savage was fired from the reboot of the show that made him famous, details of the allegations against him are coming out. Some of the six female crew members on The Wonder Years who reported their concerns about Savage to human resources at Disney are talking to the Hollywood Reporter about what went down. Savage, 46 and married with children, raised eyebrows with his relationships with two of the women on set, one of them in her early 30s and the other "much younger" than him, per THR. Crew members say he bought the second woman gifts, moved her into the home he was living in in Atlanta, where the series was filming, and was "extremely controlling of her daily behaviors," says one.

The woman, they say, seemed frightened of him when he was angry, and that she ultimately transformed from her once-bubbly self after whatever transpired between them. One woman who tried to shield the younger woman from Savage at one point says "he proceeded to verbally harass and belittle me." She and one of Savage's accusers both describe Savage's eyes turning "dead" when he got angry and started acting erratically, but that he was at other times charming and acted friendly. That other accuser, the woman in her 30s, says her relationship with Savage was initially platonic, but that he cornered her in a bathroom unexpectedly, forcefully kissed her, and groped her before she managed to get away. After weeks of texting and calling her, which she ignored, she says he left an apologetic voicemail to which she never responded. See the full piece at THR.