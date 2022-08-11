Conservatives Get Their Own Dating App

(Newser) – A conservative dating app with some big names behind it is launching next month, reports the Hill. In a promotional video for the Right Stuff, Ryann McEnany—sister of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany—announced the site "for all of us conservatives." She said it's designed "for those who know traditional is attractive," suggesting that young conservatives have long been in the minority on "woke" dating apps. "Gentlemen" will have to pay for a subscription, while "ladies" get one free if they refer friends.

"And by the way, those are the only two options: ladies and gentlemen," she said, alluding to gender pronouns, per People. "The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool, for people who share the same values and beliefs as you. You'll start off by building your perfect profile–no pronouns necessary." Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is a big investor in the site, which was created by John McEntee, who worked as an aide to former President Trump, and Daniel Huff, an appointee in Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development, per the Guardian. (Read more online dating stories.)