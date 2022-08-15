(Newser) – Prince Harry probably never wants to hear again about his wild night in Vegas 10 years ago, when he got fully naked during a round of strip billiards in his VIP suite, with photos circulating to prove it. The UK royal may have to relive that night for another month or so, however, as the black underwear he was supposedly wearing that night (before he took it off) is now on the auction block, with big bids already coming in. TMZ reports that the bidding Thursday started at $10,000, then shot up to $16,000—and then suddenly to $250,000, thanks to a San Diego strip club owner named Dino who apparently really wants Harry's skivvies.

Former stripper Carrie Reichert (aka Carrie Royale), who was at the live portion of the auction at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Thursday, claimed to the Mirror last month that Harry handed her his underwear during that wild night in August 2012. She thinks the underwear, as well as the dress and swimsuit she says she was wearing during the romp at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, could fetch up to $1 million. "Harry has become such a bore, it's a real shame," Reichert's rep says. "At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like ... when Harry was the fun prince."

Online bidding for Harry's undies will remain open until Sept. 30 or when it reaches $1 million, whichever ends up happening first. Current high bidder Dino tells TMZ that if he ends up winning the auction, he'll put up a shrine dedicated to the prince's underwear. Part of the proceeds from the auction are said to be earmarked for Archewell, the nonprofit founded by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.