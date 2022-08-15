Trump: US 'Temperature Has to Be Brought Down'

(Newser) – Donald Trump spoke to Fox News Digital Monday and said the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence has triggered levels of anger in the country he's never before seen. The "temperature has to be brought down," he said, per Fox News. The former president pledged to help with that, but as the Hill notes, he did not temper his criticism of the "scam" search itself.

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” Trump said.

“Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country,” Trump said, adding that his aides have reached out to the Justice Department. “If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

"The country is in a very dangerous position," Trump warned. "There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this." He also repeated his suggestion that agents might have planted evidence against him.