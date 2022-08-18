(Newser) – Summer will soon be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the party's over quite yet—especially for everyone sporting a mullet, a haircut affectionately described as "business in the front, party in the back." That's because the USA Mullet Championships are currently underway, with online voting taking place through Friday for the kids and teens divisions. USA Today reports that finalists from 16 states are in the running, all hoping to take home top honors in their age divisions, which includes a trophy and $2,500 in cash.

"I feel like he was born to have this hairstyle," Jessica Wenzel, the mom of 5-year-old Axel Wenzel of Wisconsin, one of the competition's finalists, tells the paper. "He's one of those kids that just does not care what anybody else thinks." Axel, for his part, says he wanted to enter to "donate money," with his mom explaining that, if he wins, he'd like to give some cash to both a homeless shelter and a reptile shelter near their home.

Twenty-five kids remain as finalists, culled from a field of 700, while the public has 11 teens to choose from. The competition has even attracted the notice of some big names. "Build the statue," Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of one of the young contestants. TMZ notes the finalists here "certainly don't disappoint" (check them out yourself and vote here and here). Registration for the adult division is through the end of the month. Meanwhile, if you're thinking about growing out your own mullet, look here for inspiration. (Read more mullets stories.)