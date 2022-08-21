Hiker on Iconic Trail Missing After Flash Flood

(Newser) – Rescuers will be searching again Sunday for an Arizona woman believed to have been swept away by a flash flood in Utah's Zion National Park. Authorities have identified her as 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tuscan, Arizona. She's been missing since Friday, when she was hiking a famous trail in the park—the Narrows, "an imposing gorge carved by the Virgin River that has rock walls a thousand feet tall," per USA Today. Friends say she decided to continue exploring the Narrows on her own when they stopped as water conditions grew dangerous, reports KSL.

The friends added two details to KSL: They described Agnihotri as a hydrology major in college (the name wasn't specified) who is therefore knowledgeable about water—but who does not know how to swim. Park rangers say several hikers became trapped by the rising water along the Narrows on Friday, and one person was taken to the hospital after being swept downstream several hundred yards in the river, per CNN. Agnihotri is the only person missing. One last wrenching note: KJZZ has video of a woman being swept downstream, and Agnihotri's brother says he believes it is his sister. (Read more Zion National Park stories.)