US Servicewoman in Italy Accused of Deadly DUI Crash

A 20-year-old Air Force servicewoman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in a crash in northern Italy Sunday morning. Sources tell ANSA that the woman was four times over the legal limit when she hit Giovanna Vanier on a cycle path after losing control of her vehicle at a roundabout around 2:30am. The two friends he was walking with were unhurt. The driver has been placed under house arrest at Aviano Air Base, which hosts the Air Force's 31st Fighter Wing.

"While the investigation proceeds, 31st Fighter Wing would like to express our deepest condolences for this morning’s tragic incident," Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark said in a statement Sunday night, per Stars and Stripes. "The young man’s family and the local community are in our hearts and prayers." Clark said the wing is "working in close collaboration with the Italian base command team and Italian law enforcement agencies." Authorities say that under a US-Italian military treaty, American military authorities could invoke jurisdiction in the case, the AP reports.

According to local media, the American servicewoman, who suffered minor injuries, stopped immediately after the crash and called for assistance. Area residents say the roundabout was completely dark at the time due to energy-saving measures and other accidents have occurred at the same roundabout. The servicewoman also hit a road sign and the curb separating the cycle path from the road, and police say the accident would probably have happened even if the light were on, per ANSA.