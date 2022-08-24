Matt Gaetz Wins His Primary

(Newser) – Despite the federal sex trafficking investigation he's facing, Matt Gaetz easily won his primary Tuesday night in Florida. The Republican congressman had 67.5% of the vote with 92% of the vote in, NBC News reports. His main GOP challenger, former FedEx exec Mark Lombardo, had 26.3%. Gaetz went hard on campaigning as well as on ads, spending $1.1 million, and he was endorsed by Donald Trump. The district is among Florida's most conservative; Trump carried it in the last presidential election by more than 33 percentage points. That means Gaetz is likely to be re-elected in the general, the Hill reports. (Read more Matt Gaetz stories.)