Latest in Dr. Oz Crudite Drama: Snark About Fetterman's Stroke

The crudite back-and-forth between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman continues: Now an aide for Oz's campaign is raising eyebrows with a comment on Fetterman's health. Fetterman, who is running against Oz for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, mocked Oz for an odd campaign video regarding a crudite tray. Now, in a statement to Insider, Rachel Tripp, senior communications advisor for the Oz campaign, says, "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly."

The Guardian calls it "a strikingly nasty moment in an already bitter contest," and indeed, many on Twitter were calling it a "low blow." The response from Fetterman: "I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today," he tweeted. "I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges." Fetterman, who is 6'8", went from more than 400 pounds down to 270 pounds after changing his diet and exercise routine, the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reported in 2018.

The crudite issue isn't the only recent drama to emerge in the race: The Daily Beast recently reported that while Oz recently claimed during a campaign stop that he owns two homes, he actually owns 10 properties (and that's not counting the ones his wife owns), and some Republicans are reportedly worried, especially with Fetterman currently leading by more than 10 points in the polls. Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz, is said to have told those close to him Oz "will f---ing lose" if nothing changes, Rolling Stone reports, though the former POTUS' rep tells the magazine Trump never said that.