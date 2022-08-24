The Last 'Major' Primaries of 2022 Hold Some Lessons

(Newser) – Four states have primaries scheduled for September, but in Politico's view, Tuesday night marked the last "major" contests before the 2022 election. It and other media outlets weigh in on lessons learned from Florida and New York's results.

Politico sees the race to fill the seat left behind by now Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado as a decent proxy for what's coming (despite this race being a special election). "It’s a competitive district where both parties spent real money and tested their general election messaging—abortion for Democrats, the economy for Republicans." Democrat Pat Ryan bested Republican Marc Molinaro. The topic of abortion rights. The New York Times digs into what Ryan's vocal support of abortion rights and messaging around it says about what's coming: It "offers among the clearest signs yet that abortion can be a powerful motivator in congressional elections, even as voters weigh other concerns, including frustration with the White House and anger over inflation."