Fetterman Releases Letter From 109 Pennsylvania Doctors Who Are Against Oz

(Newser) – John Fetterman on Tuesday released an open letter from 109 practicing Pennsylvania doctors who are opposed to Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman's Senate opponent. The move came after an Oz aide raised eyebrows with a comment about Fetterman, after Fetterman mocked Oz for a campaign ad regarding "crudite," or, as Fetterman called it, a "veggie tray." The aide said "if John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," leading Fetterman to tweet about the "nasty" remark. He later released the letter, in which the PA physicians call Oz out for "promoting unproven, ill-advised, and at times potentially dangerous treatments."

"Dr. Oz’s record of spreading misinformation and sharing factually incorrect medical advice on The Dr. Oz Show and otherwise is thoroughly researched and well documented," it continues. "One 2014 study by the British Medical Journal found that half of the claims made on The Dr. Oz Show were not based in fact and researchers at Georgetown University found that more than 75% of recommendations made on Dr. Oz’s show 'did not align with evidence-based medical guidelines.'" The letter also calls out Oz for his anti-abortion stance and misinformation he spread regarding COVID-19.

Fetterman has also continued referencing the crudite drama that started it all, tweeting Wednesday, "My crudité eating opponent doesn't have a plan to lower your grocery bill. But I do. I'll be working hard to make your veggie tray more affordable ... Stop price gouging + Make more sh*t in America + Fix supply chains." As for Oz, he tweeted the same day, "As a doctor, I saved the lives of thousands of patients. As your Senator, I plan to bring the power of change to Washington that Pennsylvania desperately needs."