Biden Campaigns for Party

(Newser) – Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Biden sought Thursday to underscore the choice facing voters in the midterm elections, comparing Republican ideology to "semi-fascism," as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. "You need to vote to literally save democracy once again," Biden told an overflow crowd of thousands at Montgomery High School in Rockville, the AP reports. "Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot."

The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were the first step into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party's candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months during a burst of action by Biden and Congress. Biden highlighted the achievements of the party's unified but razor-thin control of Washington. And he tried to sharpen the contrast with Republicans, who once seemed poised for sizable victories in November. Just months ago, as inflation soared, Biden's poll numbers soured and his agenda stalled, Democrats braced for significant losses.

But the intense voter reaction to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and a productive summer on issues of core concern to Democrats have the party feeling like it is finally on the offensive heading into the Nov. 8 vote, even as the president remains unpopular. Democrats, said Biden pollster John Anzalone, are "in a better position to compete because Joe Biden put us there." He added: "It doesn't mean that the wind's at our back. But we have more of a breeze than what felt like a gale hurricane in our face."