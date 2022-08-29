(Newser) – Beto O'Rourke has temporarily paused his gubernatorial campaign and is resting up after a weekend hospitalization for a bacterial infection. The Hill reports that the Texas Democrat announced his malady Sunday on Twitter, noting he wasn't feeling well on Friday and so he went to San Antonio's Methodist Hospital, where he was diagnosed with the infection. "The extraordinary team there—from custodians to nurses and doctors—gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest," the 49-year-old tweeted Sunday afternoon.

O'Rourke noted that although his symptoms have started to improve, doctors want him to chill out at his El Paso home until he's much better. He apologized for the break but vowed "to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able." Chris Evans, O'Rourke's campaign communications director, tells Politico that O'Rourke has already been discharged from the hospital. Both news outlets note that it's set to be a close race between O'Rourke and current Gov. Greg Abbott, who was up by 7 points in a recent Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll among 1,000 or so registered voters, with a 2.6-point margin of error. (Read more Beto O'Rourke stories.)