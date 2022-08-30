(Newser) – There's a growing sentiment in the media that the GOP will struggle in the upcoming November midterms, writes former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich. But in his op-ed at Fox News, Gingrich asserts that the "legacy, left-wing media is at best misunderstanding—and at worst deliberately distorting—the evidence." Democrats are poised to get crushed, he writes, and not only because a new president's party typically fares poorly in such midterms. He acknowledges that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently expressed doubts about the GOP prospects of gaining Senate control, but Gingrich thinks McConnell is speaking louder with his money: "[H]is super PAC has since poured tens of millions of dollars into these races—and he clearly intends to win them."

The media also has been making a big deal out of a so-called bellwether special election in New York state, where a Democrat defeated a Republican after making abortion a main issue in the campaign. But this district is "reliably blue," writes Gingrich, and the victor's slim win by 2 points should actually alarm Democrats, not cheer them. He runs through other factors, including President Biden's trouble in the polls. "Simply put: Democrats own inflation. They own high gas prices. They own rising violent crime. They own the border disaster. They own the 87,000 new IRS agents. They own all of it," writes Gingrich. "If Republicans stay focused on these issues, the Democrats will crumble." Read the full op-ed.