Pro Skydiver Dies After Landing in Pond

He was practicing for the national championships
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 31, 2022 2:00 AM CDT
(Newser) – A professional skydiver practicing for the sport's national championships died Sunday when he landed hard in a Wisconsin pond. The 36-year-old and other skydiving pros were doing training runs at Skydive Midwest, near Racine, where the US Parachute Association National Championships are set to start this Saturday, USA Today reports. "It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing," the sheriff's office says in a press release. Fellow skydivers pulled the unresponsive man out of the pond and attempted lifesaving measures, as did first responders, but he never regained consciousness and died at the scene, CBS Minnesota reports. (Read more Wisconsin stories.)

