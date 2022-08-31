Fallen Marine's Family Refiles Suit Against Alec Baldwin

(Newser) – A defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin that was dismissed in Wyoming in May has been refiled in New York. The widow and two sisters of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum accuse the actor of making false charges against them, including calling Jiennah McCollum, who was married to Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, an "insurrectionist." Baldwin made the comment after she posted a photo of protesters in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge tossed the suit this spring, saying the court lacked jurisdiction because Baldwin is a New York resident, CNN reports. Saying Baldwin's accusations caused emotional distress, the family is asking for $25 million in damages.

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after the Marine was killed at Kabul International Airport last August, per the Hill. Jiennah McCollum attended the election protest and posted the photo in January to mark the one-year anniversary. Baldwin saw the post and reposted the photo on his Instagram account, calling her an insurrectionist. The refiled suit says Roice McCollum did not take part in or support the attack on the Capitol that happened the same day. She answered Baldwin online by saying, "Protesting is perfectly legal." In a post that's been deleted, Baldwin wrote that he sent the check "as a tribute to a fallen soldier. Then I find this."