Packed With the Baby Wipes: Much Cocaine

Border Patrol officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo, Texas, decided somebody should take a second look at a trailer truck supposedly transporting baby wipes. What the agency described as a canine and "non-intrusive" inspection last weekend found unlisted cargo: 1,935 packages holding about 1,533 pounds of reputed cocaine, a release says. Officials put the street value of the cocaine at $11.8 million, CNN reports. Randy Howe, a Border Patrol official in Laredo, tweeted that it was the "largest cocaine bust in 20 years," per CBS News. Several federal agencies are investigating.