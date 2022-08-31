Packed With the Baby Wipes: Much Cocaine

Border Patrol estimates the street value at $11.8M
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 31, 2022 5:50 PM CDT
Smugglers Hide $11.8M in Cocaine With Baby Wipes
   (Getty/VacharapongW)

(Newser) – Border Patrol officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo, Texas, decided somebody should take a second look at a trailer truck supposedly transporting baby wipes. What the agency described as a canine and "non-intrusive" inspection last weekend found unlisted cargo: 1,935 packages holding about 1,533 pounds of reputed cocaine, a release says. Officials put the street value of the cocaine at $11.8 million, CNN reports. Randy Howe, a Border Patrol official in Laredo, tweeted that it was the "largest cocaine bust in 20 years," per CBS News. Several federal agencies are investigating. (Read more cocaine stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X