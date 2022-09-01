Trump Says He Supports Riot Defendants Financially

(Newser) – Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's supporting some of the Jan. 6 defendants financially, and that he might do more for them if he wins another term as president. "We'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons" for those convicted in the attack on the Capitol, Trump said, adding that many of the rioters also would receive an apology, the Insider reports. He made the comments in an interview after calling in to Wendy Bell's radio show. Riot defendants had been in his office as recently as two days ago, Trump said.

"It's a disgrace what they've done to them," Trump said, referring to the federal investigations of Capitol suspects. "They're firemen, they're policemen, they're people in the military." Trump did not provide details of his financial support, and his spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information, per the Hill. He also said his lawyers are working on the defendants' cases. While Trump has raised the possibility of pardons before, per the Washington Post, this is the first time he's mentioned any financial support. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the Trump allies who have called pardoning the defendants a bad idea.