Plane Thief Had Never Landed Before: Police

(Newser) – The man police say stole a plane, then threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has no license and had to be given quick instruction in the air by a private pilot. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, has been arrested and charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats, said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson works at the Tupelo airport refueling planes, Quaka said, and has undergone some flight instruction but had no experience landing a plane before Saturday, CBS News reports.

He stole a Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport just after 5am Saturday, a time when no one staffs the air traffic control tower, police said. Patterson then called 911 to say he planned to crash into the store. Negotiators established contact, he said, and talked Patterson out of crashing into the Walmart. But the plane circled the region for more than five hours, according to a flight tracking service. Around 9:30am, with fuel running low, Patterson posted on Facebook, ending the message with "Goodbye," Quaka said. A private pilot provided instruction, but Patterson aborted his landing attempt at the airport. He later told the negotiators he had landed in a field, per NBC News.

There were no injuries and only slight damage to the plane, police said, but the episode raised alarm. The Walmart was evacuated, and Tupelo's major streets were closed. Thousands of people were driving to major college football games on either side of Tupelo that morning. A funeral director said he received calls from worried families. "One called and said, 'Oh, my God, do we need to cancel Mother's funeral?'" Steve Holland said. "I just told them, 'No, life's going to go on.'" (Read more Mississippi stories.)