Russia Bans Jim Carrey, 99 Other Canadians

'Carrey and I had planned a little naughty weekend getaway in Moscow,' Margaret Atwood jokes
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2022 5:25 PM CST
Cast member Jim Carrey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2," Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre.   (Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP, File)

Russia's Foreign Ministry has barred another 100 Canadians from entering the country, including actor Jim Carrey and Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood. They join more than 900 other Canadians banned in retaliation for sanctions imposed by what Moscow says is Canada's "Russophobic" government, Radio Free Europe reports. "Dang!" Atwood tweeted. "Jim Carrey and I had planned a little naughty weekend getaway in Moscow. Guess it will have to be Kyiv instead." Carrey responded: "Yes, Margaret Atwood, I’m afraid the worst has happened."

"We’re banned from Russia," Carrey said, adding a yawn emoji, "but the problems of 100 Canadians don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world! We'll always have Paris. Here’s looking at you kid." Others on the Russian Foreign Ministry list include current and former government officials, members of Ukrainian Canadian organizations that Russia blames for Canada's "aggressively anti-Russian stance, and Amy Knight, a historian of the KGB, the AP reports. The list also names numerous journalists, including Globe and Mail sports reporter Cathal Kelly. In an opinion piece published on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Kelly said the West's policy of awarding big events like the Olympics and the soccer World Cup to "potentially dangerous superpowers" like Russia to try to ensure good conduct had been a failure. (Read more Russia stories.)

