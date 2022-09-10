William, Harry Reunite to Greet Mourners

(Newser) – At least momentarily ending the estrangement, Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, joined his brother, Harry, and Meghan Markle on Saturday for an unannounced visit to the gates of Windsor Castle, where crowds had gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth. The two couples greeted mourners and walked along the fence, viewing flowers and other items left in tribute to the queen, grandmother of William and Harry. Kensington Palace officials said William had invited his younger brother and his wife on the walkabout. William thought going together to greet the crowd would be "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told People.

The couples arrived together in a royal car, and onlookers cheered them as they departed after a 40-minute stay, per Reuters. The four shook hands and accepted flowers from the crowd. Harry and Meghan were last in England in June for the queen's platinum jubilee; there were no public interactions then between them and other members of the family. In an address to the nation on Friday, King Charles announced William and Kate are now the prince and princess of Wales and expressed "my love for Prince Harry and Meghan." (Read more Prince William stories.)