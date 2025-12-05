US Raid Killed Undercover Syrian, Not ISIS Official: Family

A raid by US forces and a local Syrian group aiming to capture an Islamic State official instead killed a man who'd been working undercover gathering intelligence on the extremists, family and Syrian officials tell the AP . The October killing underscores the complex political and security landscape as the United States begins working with interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the fight against remnants of ISIS. Per relatives, Khaled al-Masoud had been spying on the militants for years on behalf of the insurgents led by al-Sharaa, then for al-Sharaa's interim government, established after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad last year.

Al-Sharaa's insurgents were mainly Islamists, some who were connected to al-Qaeda but were enemies of ISIS who often clashed with it over the past decade. Neither US nor Syrian government officials have commented on al-Masoud's death. The Oct. 19 raid occurred in Dumayr, east of Damascus. Residents said US troops conducted the raid alongside the Syrian Free Army, a US-trained opposition faction that had fought against Assad. The SFA now reports to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Al-Masoud's cousin said on the morning of the raid, he opened his door and saw Humvees with US flags. al-Masoud's mother, Sabah al-Sheikh al-Kilani, said the forces then surrounded her son's house next door, where he was with his wife and five daughters, and banged on the door. Al-Masoud told them he was with General Security, a Syrian Interior Ministry force, but they broke down the door and shot him, then took him away, al-Kilani said. Later, government security officials told the family he'd been released but was in the hospital. The family was then called to pick up his body.

Al-Masoud's family believes he was targeted based on faulty intelligence from SFA members. Reps from that group didn't respond to requests for comment. Al-Masoud had worked with al-Sharaa's insurgent group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, before Assad's fall, his cousin said. He then returned to Dumayr and worked with the security services of al-Sharaa's government. Two Syrian security officials and one political official confirmed that al-Masoud had been working with Syria's interim government in a security role. Two of the officials said he'd worked on combating ISIS.