(Newser) – If Prince Andrew thought he was going to get a reprieve from public rebuke with the death of his mother, it didn't happen. Although most spectators who converged Monday upon the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession were respectful, one man was arrested after he started heckling the beleaguered prince, who has been embroiled in a scandal regarding sexual assault allegations against him, as well as his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. "Andrew, you're a sick old man!" a voice rang out as the queen's coffin, followed by her four children, made its way through the capital city, per the Independent.

The Guardian has video that shows the moment the unidentified 22-year-old started shouting out. He continues to yell after his initial insult, but what he says gets lost in the din. The clip also shows him getting yanked from the edge of the street and onto the sidewalk, where the police intervene. "Disgusting!" he yells as he's taken into custody. He then adds to one of the cops, "I've done nothing wrong." Meanwhile, in response to the hubbub, the crowd starts chanting, "God save the king!," in reference to King Charles III, who was marching alongside his brother and their two other siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

A Police Scotland spokesperson says the man was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, a form of disorderly conduct in the UK that can lead to up to a year in prison and/or a fine of more than $5,700. He'll appear in an Edinburgh court at an unspecified later date. Meanwhile, police say there were two other arrests on Sunday for similarly breaching the peace, including a woman who allegedly held up a sign outside Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral that read "F--- imperialism, abolish monarchy," reports Newsweek. The second arrest involved a 45-year-old protester who was accused of shouting out "Who elected him?" in the middle of an accession proclamation ceremony for Charles in Oxford, England. That man has since been "de-arrested," per Newsweek. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)