eBay Fined $3M in Scheme to Harass Couple

UPDATE

Jan 11, 2024 5:45 PM CST

eBay will pay a $3 million fine, the maximum possible, to resolve criminal charges over what a prosecutor called an "absolutely horrific" employee campaign of harassment of a Massachusetts couple. If the company complies with the deal's requirements for three years, the charges could be dismissed, US Attorney Josh Levy's office in Massachusetts said. The agreement was filed in court Thursday, the AP reports. In it, the company accepted responsibility for its employees' conduct. On their website, David and Ina Steiner wrote Thursday that the harassment caused them permanent damage. They said they had "strongly pushed federal prosecutors for further indictments to deter corporate executives and board members from creating a culture where stalking and harassment is tolerated or encouraged."

Oct 12, 2022 2:30 AM CDT

A former eBay Inc. employee was sentenced Tuesday to one year behind bars for her role in a harassment scheme targeting creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders, a bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home. Stephanie Popp, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was eBay's senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to prison in Boston federal court after pleading guilty to cyberstalking conspiracy and witness tampering conspiracy charges, the AP reports. Stephanie Stockwell, 28, of Redwood City, California, former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center, was also sentenced on Tuesday for her role in the scheme, but avoided prison time. She was ordered to serve two years of probation, with the first year in home confinement.