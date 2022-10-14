UPDATE

Sep 28, 2024 7:00 AM CDT

Two climate activists from the Just Stop Oil group will see jail time after dumping tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting in London's National Gallery. Citing PA Media, CNN reports that Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, received sentences Friday of two years and 20 months, respectively, after their October 2022 stunt as part of a protest against fossil fuels. Sunflowers itself remained unmarred (it had protective glass over it), but its frame sustained more than $13,000 worth of damage. "Soup might have seeped through the glass," Judge Christopher Hehir said in court. "You had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers." The AP notes that shortly after Plummer and Holland were sentenced, three other Just Stop Oil activists dumped more soup on two other Van Gogh paintings at the National Gallery. It appears those paintings were also unharmed.

Oct 14, 2022 11:15 AM CDT

Let's start off with the good news: The 1888 version of Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers is just fine, even after it just got tomato soup dumped all over it. The bad news, at least for the pair of climate activists that carried out the vandalism, is that they've been arrested. The BBC reports on the incident Friday at London's National Gallery, which houses one of the five versions of Sunflowers on display worldwide. Per a statement from the museum, the two protesters wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts showed up in Room 43, where the Van Gogh oil painting hangs on the wall, shortly after 11am local time.