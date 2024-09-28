17 Dead in 2 Mass Shootings in Same Rural Town

Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday. A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement, per the AP . The victims were 15 women and two men, she noted. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood. Twelve women and a man were killed in one house, and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said. The motive is unclear. Reuters notes that South Africa, a nation of about 60 million people, claims one of the highest murder rates globally, with 20,000 or so murders reported each year.