Chess Upstart Gets Bad News on Huge Lawsuit

UPDATE

Jun 28, 2023 3:00 AM CDT

Bad news for the young US grandmaster accused of cheating in a scandal that rocked the chess world: A federal judge on Tuesday tossed the antitrust portion of his lawsuit against prominent chess figures including Chess.com and former world champion Magnus Carlsen, and since it was dismissed with prejudice, Hans Moke Niemann cannot bring it again, the Wall Street Journal reports. Niemann, now 20, also sued for other claims including defamation, and the court declined jurisdiction on those; his lawyers have vowed to pursue those claims in state court. "We are pleased the Court has rejected Hans Niemann's attempt to recover an undeserved windfall in Missouri federal court, and that Niemann's attempt to chill speech through strategic litigation in that forum has failed," said one of Carlsen's attorneys.

Oct 20, 2022 5:20 PM CDT

Hans Niemann's response to accusations that he cheats goes well beyond calling Magnus Carlsen a sore loser. The 19-year-old US grandmaster has sued Carlsen, Chess.com, and others for $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. "This is not a game," Niemann's lawyers said in a statement. "Defendants have destroyed Niemann's life simply because he had the talent, dedication and audacity to defeat the so-called 'King of Chess.'" The suit argues the parties, including grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, colluded to drive Niemann out of chess to protect their financial interests. The flap began when Niemann upset Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup in September.