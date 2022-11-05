Woman Sentenced in Death of Pregnant Woman to Take Child

UPDATE

Oct 16, 2024 6:30 PM CDT

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to two life terms in prison after being convicted of killing a pregnant Arkansas woman and trying to pass off Ashley Bush's fetus as her own stillborn baby. Amber Waterman, 44, pleaded guilty in July to kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of a child in utero, the AP reports. She will not become eligible for parole. Waterman's husband, Jamie, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

Nov 5, 2022 4:15 PM CDT

A Missouri couple has been charged after, authorities say, they lured a pregnant woman with a job ad in a plot to take her child. A McDonald County prosecutor said Ashley Bush, 33, who was 31 weeks pregnant, appeared to have been shot Monday, NBC News reports. Investigators said the remains of Bush and the fetus were found in different locations in Missouri. The fiancé of the Benton County, Arkansas, woman told investigators that he and Bush had met a woman who offered to drive her to a job interview at a company in Bentonville, per the AP. The driver instead took her to Pineville, Missouri, authorities said.